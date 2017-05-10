Quick Quack Car Wash Celebrates Grand Opening of New Highland...

"Best of Utah Valley" Car Wash Chain Celebrates Opening with "10 Days of Free" from May 10 through May 19 Six months ago, no one in Utah even knew what a 'Quick Quack' was, but now there are five locations with more coming soon and we were just voted the Best of Utah Valley" HIGHLAND, UT, USA, May 5, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quick Quack Car Wash, a growing chain of regional car washes, has announced the opening of the latest of at least 10 car washes to be built in Utah Valley over the next few months. The new car wash is located at 5452 West Timpanogos Highway in Highland near "four corners" and will be giving away free car washes for 10 days from May 10th through May 19th to celebrate its Grand Opening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.