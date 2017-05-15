Provo River flood warning extended to...

Provo River flood warning extended to Friday; Wasatch snow

A spring snowstorm is headed for the mountains of northern Utah and a flood warning has been extended for the Provo River northeast of Orem and Provo. The National Weather Service says the river will remain at or near flood stage below the Deer Creek Reservoir through at least Friday morning.

