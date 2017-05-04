Provo, Orem ranked among the least di...

Provo, Orem ranked among the least diverse cities in the country

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Both Provo and Orem bottomed out on WalletHub's most diverse cities list. Provo placed 500th out of 501, while Orem did marginally better at 499.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13) Apr 21 Anonymous 414
Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15) Apr 19 YuliaKarymova 7
News Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ... Apr 5 tongangodz 2
How to Recover Data Messages from Samsung J1? Mar '17 asdf 2
Jason Crowther of iprintcanvas (Nov '12) Mar '17 Catbird 15
Fundraiser Mar '17 Amber 1
Review: Forever Yours Tattoo (Oct '10) Jan '17 Eternal 11
See all Orem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orem Forum Now

Orem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Orem, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,080 • Total comments across all topics: 280,787,633

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC