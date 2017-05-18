Orem woman missing in remote Sanpete County
Search and rescue volunteers, joined by members of the missing woman's family, resumed looking for 54-year-old Jodi Willis on Tuesday in Sanpete County. Willis, who had left Orem in Utah County Saturday en route to her cabin in Sanpete County, did not return home as expected on Sunday.
