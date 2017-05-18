Marine recruiter charged with enticing high school girls
A U.S. Marine recruiter has been charged with soliciting minors after allegedly sending sexual texts to a pair of teen girls he met at a high school, according to charging documents. RICHFIELD - A U.S. Marine recruiter has been charged with soliciting minors after allegedly sending sexual texts to a pair of teenage girls he met at a high school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Orem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i...
|May 12
|SharonFarris
|4
|Review: Forever Yours Tattoo (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|Eternal
|11
|Emergency Essentials (Aug '15)
|Jan '17
|FSM
|2
|2007 yamaha vino 50cc dies at idle (May '13)
|Aug '16
|ScooterGirl
|5
|Lawmakers pushing immigration bills receive thr... (Feb '11)
|Jul '16
|kuda
|4
|Mount Nebo Jr. High Mourns Loss of Student From... (Feb '11)
|Jul '16
|yellowstreetlamps
|2
|Momentum building for Utah immigration reform (Jan '11)
|Jul '16
|yellowstreetlamps
|5
Find what you want!
Search Orem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC