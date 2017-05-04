Draw courage from accomplishments, President Eyring tells UVU graduates
President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is given an honorary degree by Utah Valley University president Matt Holland, right, during UVU's commencement exercises in the UCCU Center in Orem, Utah, Monday May 4, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13)
|Apr 21
|Anonymous
|414
|Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15)
|Apr 19
|YuliaKarymova
|7
|Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ...
|Apr 5
|tongangodz
|2
|How to Recover Data Messages from Samsung J1?
|Mar '17
|asdf
|2
|Jason Crowther of iprintcanvas (Nov '12)
|Mar '17
|Catbird
|15
|Fundraiser
|Mar '17
|Amber
|1
|Review: Forever Yours Tattoo (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|Eternal
|11
Find what you want!
Search Orem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC