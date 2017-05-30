Dick Harmon: Eric Mika taking the lea...

Dick Harmon: Eric Mika taking the leap? Good for him, wish him luck

Saturday May 20

Was Eric Mika's decision to hire an agent and put a full on rush for an NBA job the right one? The talented sophomore center for BYU declared his intentions earlier this week, ending his college career after two seasons separated by a two-year LDS mission to Italy. BYU will miss his talent, experience and energy mightily in the upcoming season.

