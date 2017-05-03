Air Supply Opens SCERA Summer Season on Memorial Day

As SCERA was putting together its 2017 summer season under the stars at their Shell Outdoor Theatre, the uppermost question was, "What do our audiences want to see this summer?" And when SCERA President & CEO Adam Roberts on sifted through multiple options, he and his team decided an ideal way to begin the season on Memorial Day was with Air Supply, one of the SCERA's most requested groups of all time. The iconic Australian pop group will play in Orem's landmark amphitheater May 29 at 8 p.m. and highlight monster hits that smashed music charts throughout the '80s and '90s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.