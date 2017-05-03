Air Supply Opens SCERA Summer Season ...

Air Supply Opens SCERA Summer Season on Memorial Day

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

As SCERA was putting together its 2017 summer season under the stars at their Shell Outdoor Theatre, the uppermost question was, "What do our audiences want to see this summer?" And when SCERA President & CEO Adam Roberts on sifted through multiple options, he and his team decided an ideal way to begin the season on Memorial Day was with Air Supply, one of the SCERA's most requested groups of all time. The iconic Australian pop group will play in Orem's landmark amphitheater May 29 at 8 p.m. and highlight monster hits that smashed music charts throughout the '80s and '90s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13) Apr 21 Anonymous 414
Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15) Apr 19 YuliaKarymova 7
News Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ... Apr 5 tongangodz 2
How to Recover Data Messages from Samsung J1? Mar '17 asdf 2
Jason Crowther of iprintcanvas (Nov '12) Mar '17 Catbird 15
Fundraiser Mar '17 Amber 1
Review: Forever Yours Tattoo (Oct '10) Jan '17 Eternal 11
See all Orem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orem Forum Now

Orem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Orem, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,080 • Total comments across all topics: 280,787,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC