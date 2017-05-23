A.M. notes: Ainge to run for Chaffetz...

A.M. notes: Ainge to run for Chaffetz's seat, LDS Church updates on Monson, Trump meets the pope

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Deseret News

Tanner Ainge, son of Boston Celtics General Manager and former BYU basketball star Danny Ainge, will run for the 3rd Congressional District seat in a special election this year, according to the Deseret News. Ainge filed as a Republican candidate and he intends to find the 7,000 signatures needed to be included on the primary ballot for the special election held this fall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years... May 20 anonymous 4
How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i... May 12 SharonFarris 4
Review: Forever Yours Tattoo (Oct '10) Jan '17 Eternal 11
Emergency Essentials (Aug '15) Jan '17 FSM 2
2007 yamaha vino 50cc dies at idle (May '13) Aug '16 ScooterGirl 5
News Lawmakers pushing immigration bills receive thr... (Feb '11) Jul '16 kuda 4
News Mount Nebo Jr. High Mourns Loss of Student From... (Feb '11) Jul '16 yellowstreetlamps 2
See all Orem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orem Forum Now

Orem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Orem, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,072 • Total comments across all topics: 281,246,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC