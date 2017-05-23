A.M. notes: Ainge to run for Chaffetz's seat, LDS Church updates on Monson, Trump meets the pope
Tanner Ainge, son of Boston Celtics General Manager and former BYU basketball star Danny Ainge, will run for the 3rd Congressional District seat in a special election this year, according to the Deseret News. Ainge filed as a Republican candidate and he intends to find the 7,000 signatures needed to be included on the primary ballot for the special election held this fall.
Orem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years...
|May 20
|anonymous
|4
|How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i...
|May 12
|SharonFarris
|4
|Review: Forever Yours Tattoo (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|Eternal
|11
|Emergency Essentials (Aug '15)
|Jan '17
|FSM
|2
|2007 yamaha vino 50cc dies at idle (May '13)
|Aug '16
|ScooterGirl
|5
|Lawmakers pushing immigration bills receive thr... (Feb '11)
|Jul '16
|kuda
|4
|Mount Nebo Jr. High Mourns Loss of Student From... (Feb '11)
|Jul '16
|yellowstreetlamps
|2
