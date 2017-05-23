A.M. notes: Ainge to run for Chaffetz's seat, LDS Church updates on Monson, Trump meets the pope

Tanner Ainge, son of Boston Celtics General Manager and former BYU basketball star Danny Ainge, will run for the 3rd Congressional District seat in a special election this year, according to the Deseret News. Ainge filed as a Republican candidate and he intends to find the 7,000 signatures needed to be included on the primary ballot for the special election held this fall.

