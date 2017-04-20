Utah women sentenced to probation aft...

Utah women sentenced to probation after traffic stops nets thousands in drugs

Wednesday Apr 26

Two Utah County women arrested during a December traffic stop with $28,000 worth of methamphetamine, heroin and prescription painkillers have been sentenced to probation. Kelli Dawn Clark, 38, of Springville, was stopped by police in Orem on Dec. 12 for texting while driving, police have said.

