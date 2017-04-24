Utah man -- charged with peeping in b...

Utah man -- charged with peeping in bedrooms with a drone -- is accused of threatening a witness

An Orem man charged earlier his year with voyeurism for allegedly using a drone to take footage of people in their bedrooms and bathrooms has been accused of threatening a witness in the case. Prosecutors on Thursday filed a third-degree felony charge in 4th District Court of retaliation against a witness and five class A misdemeanor charges of violation of a protective order against Aaron Dennis Foote.

