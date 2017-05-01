USU Eastern announces honorees for commencement

Sarah Elise Hubert of Orem and Danni Noyes of Price will be honored as USU Eastern's valedictorian and salutatorian at the school's 79th commencement ceremony Saturday. Dr. LaVell and Mayzell King will be inducted into the 2017 USU Alumni Hall of Honor and Salt Lake Tribune columnist Robert Kirby will deliver the keynote address.

