The Aces Premiere New Single 'Physical' on NPR All Songs Considered
Orem, Utah four piece, The Aces, are excited to share their brand new single 'Physical' today via NPR All Songs Considered . Mixed by Mike Crossey, the track will appear on the band's debut EP, I Don't Like Being Honest, which will be released globally on June 23rd via Red Bull Records.
