Teen who attacked 5 classmates faces ...

Teen who attacked 5 classmates faces 10 years to life in prison

Thursday Apr 6 Read more: Deseret News

Parents enter Mountain View High School in Orem on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, to pick up students following a stabbing at the school. A 16-year-old boy who admitted to stabbing five classmates at random in a school locker room faces a potential prison sentence of at least 10 years and potentially life, to be served once he is released from a juvenile facility.

