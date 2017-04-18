Salt Lake City debuts on list of ozone-polluted areas
Salt Lake City now ranks among the worst U.S. cities for ozone and particulate pollution, a new report says. The Salt Lake metro area, including Provo and Orem, was the 20th worst city for elevated concentrations of ozone, according to the American Lung Association's latest State of the Air Report, which ranks and grades cities and counties by the number of days their air is deemed "unhealthy" under standards set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
