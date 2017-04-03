Orem teen admits stabbing 5 classmate...

Orem teen admits stabbing 5 classmates in locker room

Tuesday Read more: Deseret News

Police cars are stationed outside Mountain View High School in Orem on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, following a stabbing at the school. An Orem teen accused of stabbing five classmates in a locker room pleaded guilty Tuesday to four counts of attempted aggravated murder in juvenile court and was expected to plead guilty to one count in adult court.

