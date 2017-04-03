Meet seven Utah artisan chocolatemakers shaking things up on the culinary scene
The Salt Lake Tribune) Robbie Stout and Anna Davies, owners of Ritual Chocolate in Park City, mold bars on a tempering machine, the final step before packaging. They recently earned honors in the 2016 Good Food Awards for their Mid Mountain chocolate bar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ...
|Wed
|tongangodz
|2
|Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15)
|Apr 3
|Samsunter
|6
|higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13)
|Apr 1
|anonymous
|411
|How to Recover Data Messages from Samsung J1?
|Mar 26
|asdf
|2
|Jason Crowther of iprintcanvas (Nov '12)
|Mar 22
|Catbird
|15
|Fundraiser
|Mar 15
|Amber
|1
|How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i...
|Mar 14
|Niaino
|3
Find what you want!
Search Orem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC