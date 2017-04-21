Hale Center Theater Orem to Produce Disney's My Son Pinocchio Jr

In Disney's My Son Pinocchio JR., the classic tale of toymaker, Geppetto's, little wooden puppet is given new life. This new musical, which retells the classic Disney story from Geppetto's perspective, features the beloved classic songs, "When You Wish upon a Star" and "I've Got No Strings," alongside a host of new songs by Oscar winner and Grammy Award winner, Stephen Schwartz.

