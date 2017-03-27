Dixie State track: Trailblazers show ...

Dixie State track: Trailblazers show improvement at UVU Collegiate Invite

The Dixie State women's distance track team competed in its second race of the season and showed improvement Friday at the Utah Valley Collegiate Invite in Orem, Utah. The Trailblazers competed in 10 events at the meet and combined for four school records and four other personal-best performances.

