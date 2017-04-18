Chaffetz acknowledges he may leave office before end of term
Pool Photo Rep. Jason Chaffetz during his debate with Democratic challenger Brian Wonnacott during theUtah Debate Commission's debate for the 3rd Congressional District election at Utah Valley University Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2014, in Orem. Pool Photo Rep. Jason Chaffetz during his debate with Democratic challenger Brian Wonnacott during theUtah Debate Commission's debate for the 3rd Congressional District election at Utah Valley University Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2014, in Orem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Orem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13)
|Fri
|Anonymous
|414
|Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15)
|Apr 19
|YuliaKarymova
|7
|Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ...
|Apr 5
|tongangodz
|2
|How to Recover Data Messages from Samsung J1?
|Mar 26
|asdf
|2
|Jason Crowther of iprintcanvas (Nov '12)
|Mar '17
|Catbird
|15
|Fundraiser
|Mar '17
|Amber
|1
|How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i...
|Mar '17
|Niaino
|3
Find what you want!
Search Orem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC