Chaffetz acknowledges he may leave of...

Chaffetz acknowledges he may leave office before end of term

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Pool Photo Rep. Jason Chaffetz during his debate with Democratic challenger Brian Wonnacott during theUtah Debate Commission's debate for the 3rd Congressional District election at Utah Valley University Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2014, in Orem. Pool Photo Rep. Jason Chaffetz during his debate with Democratic challenger Brian Wonnacott during theUtah Debate Commission's debate for the 3rd Congressional District election at Utah Valley University Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2014, in Orem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13) Fri Anonymous 414
Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15) Apr 19 YuliaKarymova 7
News Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ... Apr 5 tongangodz 2
How to Recover Data Messages from Samsung J1? Mar 26 asdf 2
Jason Crowther of iprintcanvas (Nov '12) Mar '17 Catbird 15
Fundraiser Mar '17 Amber 1
How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i... Mar '17 Niaino 3
See all Orem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orem Forum Now

Orem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Orem, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,334 • Total comments across all topics: 280,528,308

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC