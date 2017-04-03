Cambodia halts Utah company's export of human breast milk

Cambodia has suspended the export of human breast milk by a U.S.-based company pioneered by a former Mormon missionary. A legal officer at Cambodia's Customs Department, Rath Nisay, said on March 22 that Finance Minister Aun Porn Moniroth recently signed a letter effectively stopping the sole exporter - U.S. company Ambrosia Labs Ltd. - from carrying out its business.

