An interview with a young mother of an autistic son
Did you know that April is Autism Awareness Month? One of 68 children is on the autism spectrum, according to the National Autism Association . The disorder usually presents itself in children before the age of 3, and boys are four times more likely to have autism than girls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13)
|Apr 21
|Anonymous
|414
|Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15)
|Apr 19
|YuliaKarymova
|7
|Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ...
|Apr 5
|tongangodz
|2
|How to Recover Data Messages from Samsung J1?
|Mar '17
|asdf
|2
|Jason Crowther of iprintcanvas (Nov '12)
|Mar '17
|Catbird
|15
|Fundraiser
|Mar '17
|Amber
|1
|Review: Forever Yours Tattoo (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|Eternal
|11
Find what you want!
Search Orem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC