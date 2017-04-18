(Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Relieved parents pick up their...
The Salt Lake Tribune) Relieved parents pick up their children at Mountain View High School in Orem Tueday Nov. 15. A 16-year-old boy allegedly stabbed several other male students before turning his knife on himself . The school was put on lockdown before parents could pick up their children.
