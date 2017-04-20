2016 AML award winners announced

The Association for Mormon Letters announced honors for publications and other works across more than a dozen categories at its conference last week at Writ and Vision in Provo on April 21 and at Utah Valley University in Orem on April 22. About 55 works, from poetry and screenplays to novels and films, which are by, for or about members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, were named as finalists . Author Orson Scott Card was presented with the Smith-Pettit Foundation Award for Outstanding Contribution to Mormon Letters, and Susan Elizabeth Howe was presented the Association for Mormon Letters Lifetime Achievement Award.

