Woman pleads with drivers to stop tex...

Woman pleads with drivers to stop texting at the wheel after dog is killed in hit and run

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: Metro UK News

A heartbroken dog owner issued a public plea urging drivers not to text behind the wheel after her pet was killed in a hit and run. Ariana Perez frantically searched the streets with her boyfriend Alex and sister Miah after one-year-old Cloud escaped from their back garden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jason Crowther of iprintcanvas (Nov '12) Mar 8 Terrell 13
higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13) Feb 28 Vassago 407
How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i... Feb 28 FSM 3
Nestle suggestions (Jan '14) Feb 26 Starone4 3
Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13) Feb 19 East Coast Logic 5
Review: Forever Yours Tattoo (Oct '10) Jan '17 Eternal 11
Emergency Essentials (Aug '15) Jan '17 FSM 2
See all Orem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orem Forum Now

Orem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Orem, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,920 • Total comments across all topics: 279,528,074

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC