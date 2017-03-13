West Jordan police officer charged with aggravated kidnapping
Criminal aggravated kidnapping charges were filed Monday against a West Jordan police officer in connection with a domestic violence-related incident. Court documents also indicate that the officer has threatened suicide multiple times and pointed weapons at people and a dog while making threats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fundraiser
|2 hr
|Amber
|1
|Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15)
|18 hr
|fghvgfh
|5
|How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i...
|Tue
|Niaino
|4
|Jason Crowther of iprintcanvas (Nov '12)
|Mar 8
|Terrell
|13
|Review: Forever Yours Tattoo (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|Eternal
|11
|Emergency Essentials (Aug '15)
|Jan '17
|FSM
|2
|2007 yamaha vino 50cc dies at idle (May '13)
|Aug '16
|ScooterGirl
|5
Find what you want!
Search Orem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC