West Jordan police officer charged with aggravated kidnapping

Criminal aggravated kidnapping charges were filed Monday against a West Jordan police officer in connection with a domestic violence-related incident. Court documents also indicate that the officer has threatened suicide multiple times and pointed weapons at people and a dog while making threats.

