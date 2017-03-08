Webcams give Utah families a bird's-eye view of NICU babies

Michaela and Zach Evans, with their 1-year-old daughter Mackley, demonstrate the use of a webcam to check in on their infant son, Zaden, who is in the neonatal intensive care unit, at Timpanogos Regional Hospital in Orem on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. The webcam allows family members to log in from a computer or mobile device and watch a live video feed of their infant in the hospital.

