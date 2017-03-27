Utah governor signs medical marijuana research bill
Utah's governor has signed off on a bill that allows research into the risks and benefits of medical marijuana. On Saturday, Republican Gov. Gary Herbert approved the legislation, after lawmakers shied away from passing a broad medical marijuana program during the recently completed session.
