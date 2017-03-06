Utah girls get hands-on experience at SheTech
Nicole Peterson's hair raises from static after touching a Van de Graaff machine during SheTech Explorer Day at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, March 3, 2017. OREM- American Fork High School senior Abbie Rogers has a plan for the future, and it's one that was shaped in part by a novel effort to boost the number of young Utah women seeking careers in technology fields.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Orem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13)
|Feb 28
|Vassago
|407
|How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i...
|Feb 28
|FSM
|3
|Nestle suggestions (Jan '14)
|Feb 26
|Starone4
|3
|Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13)
|Feb 19
|East Coast Logic
|5
|Review: Forever Yours Tattoo (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|Eternal
|11
|Emergency Essentials (Aug '15)
|Jan '17
|FSM
|2
|2007 yamaha vino 50cc dies at idle (May '13)
|Aug '16
|ScooterGirl
|5
Find what you want!
Search Orem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC