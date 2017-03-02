SCERA's National Award-Winning High School Company Acting UP to...
When the Broadway stage introduced an exuberant rendition of the song "Oh, What a Beautiful Morning" during the opening moments of "Oklahoma!," audiences saw a new form of musical theater unfolding. As the first musical to fully integrate songs and dances into a well-made story, it forever changed the structure of musical theater.
