Plea deal in the works for Orem teen accused of stabbing 5 classmates
Plea negotiations have been ongoing for several weeks for a 16-year-old accused of stabbing five classmates at Mountain View High School, prosecutors said in court Wednesday. Deputy Utah County attorney Sam Pead told the judge that efforts are being made to reach a resolution in the case and asked to continue working toward a deal until the teen's next hearing, scheduled for April 4. If a resolution cannot be reached, Pead said that certifying the case to be moved to district court, where the teen would faces the charges against him as an adult, "would be our goal if we get to that point."
