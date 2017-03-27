Pizza franchise slapped with civil penalty for demanding to see green cards
The Justice Department has agreed to a settlement with a Miami-based pizza restaurant franchise as a way of resolving an investigation over allegations that the company violated immigration law by demanding that foreign-born legal resident workers produce green cards as proof of employment eligibility but failed to demand a similar document from U.S. citizen workers. A Justice Department statement issued last week did not say specifically what kind of documents would have been proper to demand from citizens, but the issue was not so much the document but that the non-citizens were singled out for allegedly discriminatory treatment when supervisors demanded to see a green card but did not demand a specific document from citizens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Orem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13)
|Thu
|anonymous
|408
|How to Recover Data Messages from Samsung J1?
|Mar 26
|asdf
|2
|Jason Crowther of iprintcanvas (Nov '12)
|Mar 22
|Catbird
|15
|Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ...
|Mar 18
|Newt G s Next Rel...
|1
|Fundraiser
|Mar 15
|Amber
|1
|Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15)
|Mar 14
|fghvgfh
|5
|How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i...
|Mar 14
|Niaino
|3
Find what you want!
Search Orem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC