Panel backs abortion-reversal bill; Utah could have lowest blood-alcohol limit in nation
A bill making Utah's legal alcohol limit the lowest in the nation is one step closer to becoming law and a bill requiring doctors to tell their patients that drug-induced abortion can be reversed midway through the process advanced. A bill to bar people with domestic violence convictions or protective orders against them from possessing firearms also received unanimous support from a committee.
Orem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13)
|Feb 28
|Vassago
|407
|How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i...
|Feb 28
|FSM
|3
|Nestle suggestions (Jan '14)
|Feb 26
|Starone4
|3
|Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13)
|Feb 19
|East Coast Logic
|5
|Review: Forever Yours Tattoo (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|Eternal
|11
|Emergency Essentials (Aug '15)
|Jan '17
|FSM
|2
|2007 yamaha vino 50cc dies at idle (May '13)
|Aug '16
|ScooterGirl
|5
