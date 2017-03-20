Panel backs abortion-reversal bill; U...

Panel backs abortion-reversal bill; Utah could have lowest blood-alcohol limit in nation

Thursday Mar 2

A bill making Utah's legal alcohol limit the lowest in the nation is one step closer to becoming law and a bill requiring doctors to tell their patients that drug-induced abortion can be reversed midway through the process advanced. A bill to bar people with domestic violence convictions or protective orders against them from possessing firearms also received unanimous support from a committee.

