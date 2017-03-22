Man accused of recording woman in...

Man accused of recording woman in...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

Michael Peterson, 58, was booked into the Utah County Jail Friday on multiple possible charges including voyeurism and destroying or altering evidence. According to Orem Police Cpl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jason Crowther of iprintcanvas (Nov '12) 19 hr Catbird 15
News Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ... Mar 18 Newt G s Next Rel... 1
Fundraiser Mar 15 Amber 1
Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15) Mar 14 fghvgfh 5
How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i... Mar 14 Niaino 3
Review: Forever Yours Tattoo (Oct '10) Jan '17 Eternal 11
Emergency Essentials (Aug '15) Jan '17 FSM 2
See all Orem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orem Forum Now

Orem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Orem, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,052 • Total comments across all topics: 279,761,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC