'I didn't even have time to think,' says UHP trooper hit during traffic stop

Nearly three weeks after a drowsy driver slammed into the exact spot where he was conducting a routine traffic stop, Utah Highway Patrol trooper Devyn Gurney remembers little of the crash. "I didn't even have time to think," Gurney said Thursday, speaking publicly for the first time since the accident.

