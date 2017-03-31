Hale Center Theater Orem to Produce Betty Blue Eyes
The Hale Center Theater Orem is thrilled to produce the regional premiere of "Betty Blue Eyes," a rollicking new British musical about rekindling the spark in a waning marriage, letting some underdogs have their well-deserved day and introducing us to the lovable porker whose blue-eyed presence makes it all possible. It's a witty, silly, laugh-out-loud farce from Emmy-winning American writers Ron Cowen and Daniel Lipman with just enough British stiff upper lip to give it a dignified charm, and some unexpected poignancy to give it depth and heart.
