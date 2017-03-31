Hale Center Theater Orem to Produce B...

Hale Center Theater Orem to Produce Betty Blue Eyes

The Hale Center Theater Orem is thrilled to produce the regional premiere of "Betty Blue Eyes," a rollicking new British musical about rekindling the spark in a waning marriage, letting some underdogs have their well-deserved day and introducing us to the lovable porker whose blue-eyed presence makes it all possible. It's a witty, silly, laugh-out-loud farce from Emmy-winning American writers Ron Cowen and Daniel Lipman with just enough British stiff upper lip to give it a dignified charm, and some unexpected poignancy to give it depth and heart.

