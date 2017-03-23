Four charged with murder for gang-rel...

Four charged with murder for gang-related robbery, shooting at Provo home

Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Three men and a woman have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a man during an alleged gang-related robbery at a Provo home last week. The alleged triggerman, Jesse William Gourdin, 21, of Orem, was charged this week in 4th District Court with capital murder, which carries the possibility of the death penalty, for the March 13 death of Gustavo Ramirez, 24. Three others, Brayden Kenneth Marshall, 18, of Provo; Maria Guadalupe Hernandez, 18, of Sandy; and Jerry Otis Hawley, 34, of Eagle Mountain; have been charged with lesser counts of first-degree felony murder.

