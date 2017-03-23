Four charged with murder for gang-related robbery, shooting at Provo home
Three men and a woman have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a man during an alleged gang-related robbery at a Provo home last week. The alleged triggerman, Jesse William Gourdin, 21, of Orem, was charged this week in 4th District Court with capital murder, which carries the possibility of the death penalty, for the March 13 death of Gustavo Ramirez, 24. Three others, Brayden Kenneth Marshall, 18, of Provo; Maria Guadalupe Hernandez, 18, of Sandy; and Jerry Otis Hawley, 34, of Eagle Mountain; have been charged with lesser counts of first-degree felony murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Orem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jason Crowther of iprintcanvas (Nov '12)
|Mar 22
|Catbird
|15
|Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ...
|Mar 18
|Newt G s Next Rel...
|1
|Fundraiser
|Mar 15
|Amber
|1
|Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15)
|Mar 14
|fghvgfh
|5
|How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i...
|Mar 14
|Niaino
|3
|Review: Forever Yours Tattoo (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|Eternal
|11
|Emergency Essentials (Aug '15)
|Jan '17
|FSM
|2
Find what you want!
Search Orem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC