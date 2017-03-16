Courtesy of Dialogue editor Boyd Petersen, here is the program for the Eighteenth Annual UVU Mormon Studies Conference, on the topic of "Multicultural Mormonism: Religious Cohesion in a New Era of Diversity." It will be held from 29-31 March on the fifth floor the UVU Classroom Building at Utah Valley University in Orem, UT.

Start the conversation, or Read more at By Common Consent.