Deseret Book hosts authors, musicians for conference weekend

The Deseret Book tradition of the conference weekend "Ladies' Night" events during the priesthood session continues at stores in Utah. : Noon-1:30 p.m: Brad Wilcox, author of " Changed Through His Grace "; Wendee Wilcox Rosborough, author of "The Holy Week for Latter-day Saint Families" ; Cade and Carrien Cheney, authors of "Our Sweet Basil Kitchen"; John Bytheway, author of "Ask of God" ; John Lyde, Jasen Wade and Joshua French, actors on "Storytellers" DVD; noon-2 p.m.: Brandon Mull, author of "Dragonwatch."

