Construction to force traffic restrictions in Provo, Orem
Construction on median storm drains will restrict traffic to one lane in each direction along the University Parkway diagonal from 800 East in Orem to 550 West in Provo from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday. Motorists are advised to reduce speeds - the limit is 40 mph - and watch for lane shifts along the diagonal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Orem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ...
|Sat
|Newt G s Next Rel...
|1
|Jason Crowther of iprintcanvas (Nov '12)
|Mar 18
|FSMs Mum
|14
|Fundraiser
|Mar 15
|Amber
|1
|Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15)
|Mar 14
|fghvgfh
|5
|How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i...
|Mar 14
|Niaino
|3
|Review: Forever Yours Tattoo (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|Eternal
|11
|Emergency Essentials (Aug '15)
|Jan '17
|FSM
|2
Find what you want!
Search Orem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC