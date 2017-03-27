Cambodia bans export of breast milk b...

Cambodia bans export of breast milk by US company

1 hr ago Read more: KRON 4

Cambodia has permanently banned the export of human breast milk by a company headed by a former Mormon missionary that pioneered the business two years ago. A letter issued Tuesday by the Cabinet to the Health Ministry said Prime Minister Hun Sen has ordered a halt to U.S.-based Ambrosia Labs Ltd. buying and exporting the milk.

