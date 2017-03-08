Application choices for 10 key areas ...

Application choices for 10 key areas of hospital operations

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Health Data Management

In its annual Best in KLAS report on healthcare IT products and services, KLAS Enterprises, the Orem, Utah-based research and consulting firm, ranks top applications for a variety of crucial operations within facilities. KLAS bases its rankings by measuring vendor satisfaction rates of users, based on thousands of interviews with hospitals and physician practices during the past year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Health Data Management.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jason Crowther of iprintcanvas (Nov '12) Mar 8 Terrell 13
higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13) Feb 28 Vassago 407
How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i... Feb 28 FSM 3
Nestle suggestions (Jan '14) Feb 26 Starone4 3
Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13) Feb 19 East Coast Logic 5
Review: Forever Yours Tattoo (Oct '10) Jan '17 Eternal 11
Emergency Essentials (Aug '15) Jan '17 FSM 2
See all Orem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orem Forum Now

Orem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Orem, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,441 • Total comments across all topics: 279,473,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC