(Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Relieved parents pick up their...
The Salt Lake Tribune) Relieved parents pick up their children at Mountain View High School in Orem Tueday Nov. 15. A 16-year-old boy allegedly stabbed several other male students before turning his knife on himself . The school was put on lockdown before parents could pick up their children.
