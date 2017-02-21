Woman injured, 13 dogs killed in Utah...

Woman injured, 13 dogs killed in Utah house fire

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

A Utah woman is in the hospital and more than a dozen dogs have died after a house fire near Provo. The Salt Lake Tribune reports that the Orem Fire Department found billowing flames and smoke when crews arrived at the home at about 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nestle suggestions (Jan '14) 11 hr Starone4 3
Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13) Feb 19 East Coast Logic 5
higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13) Feb 17 anonymous 406
Trump and chaffetz Feb 10 Con job 1
Missing... DONALD ( Donnie) RAY MILLIGAN Feb 7 Rosita 2
New Utah County Arrests (Mar '14) Jan 26 Jack 3
How to Recover Data Messages from Samsung J1? Jan '17 Anonymous 1
See all Orem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orem Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Utah County was issued at February 26 at 2:10PM MST

Orem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Orem, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,031 • Total comments across all topics: 279,164,283

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC