Woman critically injured, 12 dogs kil...

Woman critically injured, 12 dogs killed in Orem house fire

Friday Feb 24

A woman was hospitalized in critical condition and 12 dogs died Friday from injuries suffered in a house fire in Orem. Dale Steele, who lives in the home, said he was watching TV with his dogs about 2:30 a.m. when he smelled smoke.

