Winter weather leads to fatal crash in Orem, 17-car pileup in Provo
Winter weather is wreaking havoc on Utah County roads where one person died in a crash in Orem and a 17-car accident closed northbound I-15 near Center Street in Provo. The fatal accident occurred on the freeway on-ramp at Center Street in Orem.
