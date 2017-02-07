Utah lawmakers advance resolutions on...

Utah lawmakers advance resolutions on Bears Ears, Grand Staircase-Escalante monuments

Thursday Feb 2

Utah's pushback against two presidential monument designations 20 years apart advanced Thursday with Senate committee votes that approved resolutions to undo the most recent and drastically shrink the other. HCR12 , sponsored by Rep. Mike Noel, R-Kanab, proposes to shrink the 1.9 million-acre Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument to no more than a half-million acres.

