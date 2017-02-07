Utah lawmakers advance resolutions on Bears Ears, Grand Staircase-Escalante monuments
Utah's pushback against two presidential monument designations 20 years apart advanced Thursday with Senate committee votes that approved resolutions to undo the most recent and drastically shrink the other. HCR12 , sponsored by Rep. Mike Noel, R-Kanab, proposes to shrink the 1.9 million-acre Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument to no more than a half-million acres.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Orem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing... DONALD ( Donnie) RAY MILLIGAN
|Tue
|Rosita
|2
|New Utah County Arrests (Mar '14)
|Jan 26
|Jack
|3
|Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13)
|Jan 23
|Go Blue Forever
|4
|How to Recover Data Messages from Samsung J1?
|Jan 18
|Anonymous
|2
|Review: Forever Yours Tattoo (Oct '10)
|Jan 16
|Eternal
|11
|How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i...
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Transfer Contacts from Galaxy J1/J2/J3/J5/J7 to...
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Orem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC