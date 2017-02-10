Utah County's Refugee Action Network ...

Utah County's Refugee Action Network develops new way to serve

The Refugee Action Network in Provo is piloting a new way to serve refugees, and anyone in Utah can be a part of it. RAN now provides a program called a Host Network, in which five volunteer host families in the same neighborhood focus on helping and providing for one refugee family.

