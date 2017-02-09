UB Insider #38: How a Utah Companya s Radar is Saving Lives
On January 18, a massive avalanche buried a luxury Italian ski resort hotel. Over the next eleven days, rescuers scrambled to pull out nine survivors and recover the bodies of 29 victims.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Utah Business.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing... DONALD ( Donnie) RAY MILLIGAN
|Feb 7
|Rosita
|2
|New Utah County Arrests (Mar '14)
|Jan 26
|Jack
|3
|Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13)
|Jan 23
|Go Blue Forever
|4
|How to Recover Data Messages from Samsung J1?
|Jan 18
|Anonymous
|1
|Review: Forever Yours Tattoo (Oct '10)
|Jan 16
|Eternal
|11
|Emergency Essentials (Aug '15)
|Jan '17
|FSM
|2
|How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i...
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC