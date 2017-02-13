Top software suite rankings for healt...

Top software suite rankings for healthcare organizations

Thursday Feb 9

In its long-awaited Best in KLAS annual ranking of healthcare IT products and services, KLAS Enterprises, the Orem, Utah-based vendor research and consulting firm, listed the most highly rated software vendors and products. KLAS bases its rankings by measuring vendor satisfaction rates of users, based on thousands of interviews with hospitals and physician practices during the past year.

